'Why are you shooting me?' Decatur gunshot victim testifies at attempted murder trial

DECATUR — Ronnie D. Maclin told a Macon County Circuit Court jury Monday that he looked into the eyes of the young man who wanted to kill him and asked: “Why are you shooting me?”

Maclin, 50, said the only answer came in a burst of more bullets from accused gunman Jarrius Bond, the shots riddling the victim’s body as he lay helpless on the ground. In all, Maclin was shot 11 times, according to Decatur police reports.

Bond is pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and a further charge of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm. If convicted, he could face the prospect of spending most of the rest of his life in prison.

The charges date to the late morning of March 9 when police found Maclin lying in a spreading pool of blood in the backyard of his sometime 45-year-old girlfriend, who is also Bond’s mother.

Maclin, questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, said he has known Bond since he was 8 years old and has tried to befriend him and “even helped raise him at times.” But the victim said Bond had taken a strong dislike to him and was always “picking with me.”

Asked why, Maclin replied: “I have no idea, I have never harmed this young man, I have never done anything for him to shoot me like that.”

He told the jurors he was ambushed by Bond as he was about to walk into his girlfriend’s home. He said he knew it was Bond even though his assailant was wearing a COVID mask over the lower part of his face at the time of the attack.

“I know his body language and, like I said, I watched him grow up… I know it was him,” he said to Rueter.

The state’s attorney told jurors that the weight of the evidence they will hear will paint a convincing picture of Bond’s guilt, even though the prosecution doesn't have a murder weapon or any DNA or fingerprint evidence.

“In some cases you will have that special ‘CSI’ evidence and in some you just don’t,” Rueter added. “But that doesn’t mean the crime didn’t occur and it doesn’t mean Jarrius Bond didn’t do it.”

The defense team of Chris Amero and Fallon Conner begged to differ, however, and told the jury the prosecution case lacked vital supporting evidence. “What will not be presented to you during this trial is any physical evidence pointing Mr. Bond to this crime,” said Conner.

She said the crucial phrase for the jury to remember was proof beyond a reasonable doubt. “...And at the close of all the evidence… we are confident that there will be more questions than answers as to what happened on March 9, 2022,” Conner added.

“And at the end of this trial we ask that you render a verdict of not guilty.”

The trial continues.