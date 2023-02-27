DECATUR — A Decatur husband will need surgery to regain the full use of a hand after police said he was slashed and cut by his wife who had armed herself with a knife from their kitchen.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers called to the family home in the 4100 block of West Main Street on Jan. 23 saw the husband had sustained wounds to both of his hands.

“(The husband) was treated for his injuries at Decatur Memorial Hospital,” the affidavit said. “A DMH physician informed him he would need surgery to regain full function of one of his hands.”

The husband’s wife of 12 years had fled by the time police arrived but the 54-year-old suspect was found and arrested that night and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Police were told the couple had been arguing for more than four hours straight when the attack took place.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the wife remained incarcerated in lieu of bail which is set at $15,000, requiring her to post a bond of $1,500 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $20,000.

If she does bond out, the wife is ordered to stay away from her husband and their home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

