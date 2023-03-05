DECATUR — A newly married Decatur man, just home from the hospital, ended up going right back there after he was beaten up by his wife, police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department doesn’t describe why the 57-year-old man had been in the hospital the first time. It said he got back at 2 a.m. Jan. 6 and was confronted by his 27-year-old wife of three months.

“(He) stated (she) let him in the apartment and immediately started an argument with him,” said Officer Donald Larson, who signed the affidavit.

“(He) said she grabbed him by the hair and threw him to the floor face first. He went to the bedroom to lay down on the bed. She entered the room, got on top of him and started punching him in his face approximately seven to eight times. He said she also slapped him with her open hand three to four times.

“He ended up going to the hospital to be treated for a head injury.”

Larson said he questioned the wife, who did not deny hitting her new husband. “...She advised she did strike him in the bedroom but it was ‘light’ and ‘playful,’” Larson added.

For some reason not explained in the affidavit, the husband did not report the attack until Feb. 1. He had taken pictures of injuries sustained to his left eye and face, however, which Larson said he showed to police.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery and released from the Macon County Jail Feb. 2. She paid a $200 bond on bail set at $2,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $3,000.

Her bail conditions forbid her to reside in the family home or have any contact with her husband.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand