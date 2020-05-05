Will Decatur city code require masks? Unclear when, or if, proposed ordinance will return

DECATUR — City officials haven’t decided when to revisit a proposed city ordinance requiring the use of face masks, and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Monday that the measure might not be needed if people follow the rules on their own.
The council had been set to consider the amendment to city code at its regular meeting, but Moore Wolfe pulled the item from the agenda Friday after heavy public objection to the proposal. Language in the ordinance mirrored that of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s state requirement to wear masks in public where social distancing is not possible, a step aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Violations of the city ordinance could have led to a fine of $250 or more. The mayor and City Manager Scot Wrighton had stressed that the goal was to give police authority to enforce the rules, rather than to generate money.
"You don’t know if you’re a carrier, and you don’t know who you’re infecting. It’s not about you. It’s about others," she said, speaking on NowDecatur's Byers & Co. morning show Monday.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Macon County reached 125 on Monday, as officials reported three new confirmed cases. There are 79 residents recovering in isolation at home, 11 are hospitalized and 22 have been released from isolation. Thirteen residents have died after testing positive for the virus.
After the proposed mask amendment became public last week, council members were inundated by residents’ negative feedback, Moore Wolfe said. It became clear that there were not enough votes to pass the amendment, she said.
Asked after the meeting when the council might consider the ordinance, Moore Wolfe said no plans have been made yet, and they might not need to go further if residents comply.
The state mask guidelines are one component of Pritzker's extended stay-at-home order, in effect until May 30, that also imposes limits on how nonessential businesses can operate and requires some to remain closed altogether. Gatherings of more than 10 people also are prohibited. Hundreds of protesters demonstrated last week in Springfield and Chicago to show their displeasure with the order as a whole, and many were not wearing masks.
In Decatur, police say a dispute about face coverings led to a violent incident and arrest Friday. The incident began after a gas station employee told a 56-year-old customer that he needed to wear a face mask inside the business, then escalated as other disagreements arose, according to Sgt. Brian Earles. The customer ultimately was arrested on a charge of battery and given a notice to appear in court, police said.
Among those who expressed concerns with the proposed ordinance was NAACP Decatur Branch President Jeanelle Norman, who wrote a letter to council members that Moore Wolfe read during Monday’s meeting. Moore Wolfe, Wrighton and some city staff members were present in council chambers while the rest of the council and additional staff members participated over Zoom, a video conference application. The meeting was streamed live on the city's website.
Norman said the NAACP is in favor of masks being worn, but expressed concerns with the implementation of the ordinance.
"It is no secret that African-Americans are disproportionately arrested for various crimes. Much work has been done to improve race relations with the police," Norman wrote. "This ordinance, when implemented, will help deteriorate race relations with the community."
She added that citizens should be provided with free face masks or at least a place where they can be purchased, as it is difficult to find masks for purchase in Decatur.
The council on Monday also briefly discussed the effect of COVID-19 on the city's budget. Councilman David Horn asked about the status of Decatur's emergency funds. The city has $60 million of cash on hand, with $9 million of that in its general fund, Wrighton said.
There are restrictions on how some federal and state money can be spent, Wrighton said, and those rules cannot be lifted even during a global pandemic. For example, proceeds from state motor fuel tax must go toward road work and maintenance.
City funds, such as the Water Fund, have their own restrictions set through city ordinance and ultimately controlled by the council, he said.
Council members and city staff will continue the discussion of city finances and COVID-19 during a study session on May 11.
In other business, council members accepted a state grant for $470,000 to assist with the rehabilitation of owner-occupied houses. The city applied for the Illinois Housing Development Authority grant in February to assist primarily with roof repair.
The city is also moving forward with the extensive Brush College Road improvement project, which has been in the works for several years. Public Works Director Matt Newell said Monday the city has an agreement with the state to use part of $25 million from the Illinois Competitive Freight Program for the work. The long-planned overpass would carry Brush College Road over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
"As funding becomes available and as we reach certain milestones in the project we add amendments to that agreement with the state," Newell said. The amendment approved by council members Monday authorizes protection funds which were approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission to use on this project, Newell said.
The Illinois Commerce Commission has granted $12 million toward the project and authorized $1.3 million of that money to cover utility relocation and utility work. "This will offset city motor fuel tax funds for the project," Newell said.
Council members tabled a resolution for accepting bids from Jandi Services to perform mowing services on 529 acres of city-owned property in Oakley Township, 83 acres of non-farmland near the basin where sediment from the Lake Decatur dredging project is stored.
City staff was not required to mow the 83 acres of non-farmland near the basic during a six-year dredging project. After the project's completion, the city is responsible for mowing the land. The agenda item was tabled for a future meeting so that the city could consider additional options for caring for the land.
