Will Decatur city code require masks? Unclear when, or if, proposed ordinance will return

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — City officials haven’t decided when to revisit a proposed city ordinance requiring the use of face masks, and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Monday that the measure might not be needed if people follow the rules on their own.

The council had been set to consider the amendment to city code at its regular meeting, but Moore Wolfe pulled the item from the agenda Friday after heavy public objection to the proposal. Language in the ordinance mirrored that of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s state requirement to wear masks in public where social distancing is not possible, a step aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Violations of the city ordinance could have led to a fine of $250 or more. The mayor and City Manager Scot Wrighton had stressed that the goal was to give police authority to enforce the rules, rather than to generate money.

"You don’t know if you’re a carrier, and you don’t know who you’re infecting. It’s not about you. It’s about others," she said, speaking on NowDecatur's Byers & Co. morning show Monday.