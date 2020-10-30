 Skip to main content
Will Decatur have a Christmas parade this year? Sponsor provides an update.
In this file photo from 2019, Santa and Mrs. Claus are welcomed in the Decatur Christmas Parade. 

 File photo

DECATUR — Earthmover Credit Union announced on Friday that Decatur's annual Christmas Parade is canceled this year.

The credit union posted on its Facebook page: "While we want everyone to stay safe and healthy and we understand the reasoning, it’s still a sad day.

"We want to thank everyone who has been working behind the scenes as we navigate this unusual time. We also want to let you all know that 2021’s Christmas Parade will be our biggest and best yet! We’ve got to make up for this year, right?"

Earthmover is the official sponsor of the parade.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

