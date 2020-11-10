 Skip to main content
Wind advisory in effect Tuesday
Wind advisory in effect Tuesday

LINCOLN— The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind advisory in in Central Illinois from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds are expected to increase by midday with the strongest occurring between 1 and 5 p.m. reaching 40 to 45 mph, according to the weather service. The weather service says strong gusts may impact high profile vehicles causing difficulty when traveling and can also cause outdoor burning to get out of control. 

The weather service says a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected Tuesday with temperatures reaching a high of 74 degrees. A 70% chance of showers during the day will transition to 90% into the evening between 10 and 11 p.m., according to the service. 

From the archives: A look back at the Wapella tornado

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

