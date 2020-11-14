Wind advisory in place for Central Illinois for Saturday and Sunday

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind advisory beginning Saturday morning for Central Illinois.

According to the weather service, west wind gusts of up to 45 mph could be expected until Sunday afternoon.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the website stated. "Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles on north, south oriented roads."

Isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout Saturday and during the evening ahead of a cold front. The storms are not expected to be severe, according to the weather service.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Possible precipitation is at 70% with a rainfall amount between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Higher amounts may be possible during the thunderstorms.