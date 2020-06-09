Wind advisory, tornadoes expected Tuesday through the evening

LINCOLN — Showers and thunderstorms Tuesday are expected to last through the evening, bringing along severe winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Strong south to southeast winds are expected across central Illinois today. Gusts to around 45 mph are possible along and east of the Illinois River Valley where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Breezy winds are expected again on Wednesday, this time out of the west. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zu1NzFiJeg— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 9, 2020
The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving through the region.
The weather service says rainfall amounts of a quarter to a half an inch are possible and wind gusts may reach up to 46 mph.
A wind advisory by the weather service warns of winds blowing around unsecured objects, a few tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.
PHOTOS: Remembering the double tornadoes of 1996
Ravina Park Road
Flipped vehicle
Inmates
Dave Yochum
Carolyn Hott
468918-R2-009-3.jpg
468918-R2-010-3A.jpg
468918-R2-012-4A.jpg
468918-R2-021-9.jpg
468918-R2-021-9_1.jpg
468918-R2-023-10.jpg
468918-R2-033-15.jpg
468918-R2-034-15A.jpg
468918-R2-042-19A.jpg
468918-R2-048-22A.jpg
468918-R2-050-23A.jpg
468918-R2-060-28A.jpg
468918-R2-062-29A.jpg
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!