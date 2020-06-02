You are the owner of this article.
Windows broken at Pershing Road gas station
Windows broken at Pershing Road gas station

Thorntons

A window is broken at Thorntons gas station, 1707 E. Pershing Rd., in Decatur early Tuesday. 

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — An East Pershing Road gas station was vandalized on Monday.

The Thortons at 1707 E. Pershing Road had windows broken. 

A witness at the scene who didn't want to be identified said alcohol and cigarettes were taken.

The gas station had been closed on Monday night and the pumps were taped off. 

Paint splatters were also seen on the broken windows. 

PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur overnight Monday

