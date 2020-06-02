Windows broken at Pershing Road gas station

×
A window is broken at Thorntons gas station, 1707 E. Pershing Rd., in Decatur early Tuesday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — An East Pershing Road gas station was vandalized on Monday.
The Thortons at
1707 E. Pershing Road had windows broken. A witness at the scene who didn't want to be identified said alcohol and cigarettes were taken. The gas station had been closed on Monday night and the pumps were taped off. Paint splatters were also seen on the broken windows. PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur overnight Monday
Thorntons
A window is broken at Thorntons gas station, 1707 E. Pershing Rd., in Decatur early Tuesday.
SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW
North Edward Street Fire
Decature Fire Department and Decatur Police respond to a house fire at 843 N Edward Street on Monday night in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
