Winds topping 40 mph possible Thursday afternoon in Decatur region
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a hazardous weather outlook beginning Thursday afternoon.

Northwest winds will gust from 30 to 35 mph this afternoon, the weather service said. "Some gusts up to 40 mph possible after midnight," they said. "This will cause difficult travel for high profile vehicles."

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected into Friday morning before diminishing toward midday.

Thursday morning will be sunny with a high temperature near 56 degrees. The day will have breezy conditions with a south wind of 11 to 16 mph becoming west 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

