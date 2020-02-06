You are the owner of this article.
Winter advisory in effect until noon, caution during morning commute, weather service says
MACON COUNTY— A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday with a 50 percent chance of light snow, mostly before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

Snowfall will decrease during the day and any additional snow should be less than one inch. However, snow-covered roads will still be possible during the morning commute, especially in rural areas, the weather service said

The weather service said Friday has a 30 percent chance of light snow. but won't accumulate no more than one inch.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

