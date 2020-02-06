Winter advisory in effect until noon, caution during morning commute, weather service says

MACON COUNTY— A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday with a 50 percent chance of light snow, mostly before 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Radar update shows light snow and patchy freezing drizzle continuing this morning. Slick driving conditions are still possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/VzYHBCzY6U— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 6, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Snowfall will decrease during the day and any additional snow should be less than one inch. However, snow-covered roads will still be possible during the morning commute, especially in rural areas, the weather service said.
Radar update shows light snow and patchy freezing drizzle continuing this morning. Slick driving conditions are still possible. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/VzYHBCzY6U— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 6, 2020
The weather service said Friday has a 30 percent chance of light snow. but won't accumulate no more than one inch.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Light snow continues, off & on, thru the day & then diminishes tonight. Cooler temps arrive for rest of the week & into the weekend. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/BN9NOEkfNS— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 6, 2020