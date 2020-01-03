You are the owner of this article.
Wintry mix tonight could cause slick patches on Central Illinois roads, weather service says
MACON COUNTY — Showers of rain and flurries of snow are possible tonight across parts of Central Illinois, causing slick patches on roadways, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for counties including Macon, Logan, DeWitt, McLean, Effingham, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Christian, Champaign, Cass, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Fulton, Jasper, Knox, Lawrence, Marshall, Mason, Morgan, Menard, Peoria, Schuyler, Scott, Stark, Tazwell, Vermilion and Woodford.

Light snow is also possible Saturday morning, with minor accumulations possible, the weather service said. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s through the day, with wind gusts up to 21 mph possible.

The weather service said Saturday night will be clear with low temperatures dipping to 27 degrees and wind up to 15 mph.

Another period of light snow is possible Tuesday. 

