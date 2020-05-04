With more Central Illinois rain, watch for flooded rivers, weather service says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

MONTICELLO — With Sunday's rain and more expected Monday afternoon, rivers and creeks in Central Illinois may experience flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The weather service warned on its website of minor flooding on the Sangamon River at Monticello on Monday morning.

Central Illinois will experience a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. with increasing clouds and a high near 62 degrees.

"Showers, mainly after 8 p.m.," the weather service said. "Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible."

According to the weather service, showers are likely to return on Tuesday , mainly before 1 p.m. with clouds and a high near 54 degrees.

"Chance of precipitation is 60 percent," the website stated. "New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible."

History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.