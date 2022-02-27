Woman accused of battering co-worker with broom

DECATUR — A woman was arrested after sending a co-worker to the hospital after repeatedly hitting him in the head with a broom handle, police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 41-year-old man she attacked the night of Feb. 19 needed stitches to close a 2-inch laceration to his left eyelid.

The 32-year-old woman wasn’t done with him yet, however, according to Deputy S.L. Beck, who signed the affidavit. Prior to leaving the workplace the victim "advised that she ransacked his employee locker, taking a newer pair of Nike Air Max’s…valued at $120,” said Beck.

The deputy said police spotted the woman leaving her home in the 1300 block of North Edward Street around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 20 and accused her of fleeing from them in her car. Beck said she “obeyed traffic control devices and speed limits but would not stop” as police pursued her along Grand Avenue with activated lights and sirens.

She was arrested after arriving at her destination and Beck said police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in a travel bag on her front passenger seat. Beck said she is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a firearm.

A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows she pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated robbery in December 2016.

She is now being held in the Macon County jail on new preliminary charges of committing domestic battery while having a prior domestic battery conviction, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and theft. She also faces a further charge of attempting to flee and elude police.

The woman remained in custody Sunday with bail set at $70,000, meaning she must post a bond of $7,000 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

