DECATUR — A Decatur woman accused of biting through the skin of a cop’s hand was being arrested after also being accused of slapping her landlord and then trying to run him over with her van, a sworn affidavit said.

She appeared May 3 in Macon County Circuit Court and waived a preliminary hearing where a judge would decide if there was probable cause to try her. She is now due back in court for a pretrial hearing May 25.

The Decatur police affidavit, signed by Officer Jacob Throneburg, said trouble started on the evening of April 12 when Cook got into an argument with the 51-year-old landlord of her apartment building in the 400 block of West Prairie Avenue.

Throneburg said the landlord said he was slapped across the face, leaving a minor wound on his bottom lip, a blow that was heard by a witness.

The landlord then left the building and, for a reason not explained in the affidavit, was taking a picture of the license plate of Cook’s van after she had come outside and got into the vehicle.

“(The landlord) stated that Beth quickly accelerated the motor vehicle westbound towards him and he had to jump out of the way due to his belief that she was going to hit him with the vehicle,” said Throneburg.

He said the 59-year-old witness who heard the slap also saw the van attack. “(He) stated he could tell Beth’s intention was to hit (the landlord) with the motor vehicle due to her acceleration,” Throneburg added.

“(He) stated he believed if (the landlord) did not jump out of the way, he would have been struck by the motor vehicle.” Throneburg said police noted a skid mark on the road consistent with “rapid acceleration.”

Police found and stopped Cook about an hour later driving her van in the 100 block of West Main Street and told her she was being arrested after pulling her over. Throneburg said she did not go quietly, refusing to put her hands behind her back for the handcuffs and trying to pull away.

“When officers tried to take control of Beth, she bit a uniformed police officer on the right hand, breaking the skin,” Throneburg said.

“Beth made the unsolicited statement that it is her instinct to bite while ‘being attacked.’”

Macon County Jail records show Cook was released April 26 after posting a bond of $1,000 on bail set at $10,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $20,000.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson