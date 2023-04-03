FORSYTH — Brandi N. Baker is accused of a new kind of wire fraud — buying more than $8,700 worth of electrical wire from the Forsyth Menard’s store with a fraudulent check, according to police.

Baker, 32, is charged with going shopping for the wire on the afternoon of February 28. And that, according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, was right after she had visited the Menards store in Normal and bought a similar amount of wire with another forged check.

A sworn affidavit said staff at the Forsyth Menards had later got wise to what Baker was doing and she was arrested by deputies in the store parking lot. Officers recovered 120 rolls of wire from her vehicle.

Baker had appeared March 14 in Macon County Circuit Court and waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against her. She pleaded not guilty to a charge of forgery and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing May 23. Court records show the defendant is also wanted in Indiana on a warrant for an outstanding larceny charge.

Deputy Dustin Brown, who signed the affidavit, said Baker had at first claimed a woman whose name appeared on the checks had been with her when she made the purchases. But later, according to Brown, she had admitted that was a lie; police said the bank confirmed the checking account did not exist.

But Baker is quoted as continuing to insist the woman whose name appeared on the checks had authorized her to go buy the wire.

“Brandi stated that she did not know the check to be fraudulent and did not question why someone would pay her to go by wire with these checks,” added Brown.

“When questioned who she was buying the wire for, Brandi stated an unknown male was paying her $2,000 to go and purchase the wire today. Brandi stated the male owns apartment buildings and is needing the wire for work. Brandi did not provide the male subject’s name, due to fearing what the male subject may do in retaliation.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that Baker was freed March 19 after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000. Her bail conditions forbid her to enter any Menards store.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand