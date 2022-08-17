Woman accused of opening fire in Decatur apartment

DECATUR — Police accuse a Decatur woman of taking exception to another woman trying to break up a fight she was involved in, and expressing her rage by pulling a handgun and opening fire.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 18-year-old gunwoman was only 5 feet away from the victim when she pulled the trigger, but the bullet missed and blew a hole instead in the wall of an apartment.

The affidavit said the violence happened just after 3 a.m. July 29 at an apartment building in the 300 block of South Main Street.

Police found and arrested the defendant Monday afternoon and she was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. She was also charged with the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Officer Klintin Babb, who signed the affidavit, said the 27-year-old victim had described hearing a fight between the defendant and another woman in the hallway of the building.

The victim described intervening to try to break up the fight, and said she was promptly “jumped” by the defendant and one of her friends, and was punched repeatedly. The victim then retreated into a nearby apartment only to turn around, she is quoted as telling police, to find the defendant had followed her inside.

“(The victim) advised (the defendant) pointed a black handgun at her and fired one shot that missed her but struck the south wall of the room before (the defendant) fled," Babb said.

Police on scene confirmed the bullet hole and recovered a spent 9mm cartridge.

The officer also said the victim had later identified the defendant when shown a photo lineup.

Babb said a records check came back with a clean criminal record, but the woman does not have a FOID card.

A check of the Macon County Jail Wednesday showed she remained in custody with bail set at $75,000, requiring her to post a bond of $7,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.