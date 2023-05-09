DECATUR — A woman who traveled all the way from Georgia to visit her ex-boyfriend in Decatur — only to find him in bed with another woman — is now accused of stabbing him in the head with a pair of scissors.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the 41-year-old boyfriend needed six staples to close the wound after the attack just before 12 a.m. April 22 at a house in the 800 block of East Main Street. He also had a bite wound on his left index finger which he said the ex-girlfriend, aged 47, inflicted while he was trying to push her away from him.

The boyfriend is quoted as telling police he had been in an “intimate encounter” when the ex-girlfriend burst into his bedroom. The 35-year-old woman he was with was described as fleeing from the room after being screamed at and she then ran out of the house.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Clayton Zilz, said the ex-girlfriend had been let into the house by the man’s uncle who had seen her “immediately enter the bedroom” before the trouble started.

The ex-girlfriend said she had traveled up from Georgia by pre-arrangement to visit her former boyfriend. She is quoted as saying they had dated for three years, “but had recently broke things off," according to Zilz.

“(She) advised… she found him in bed with another woman and she pushed him with two hands to push him off of the woman. She advised he punched her and the two began physically fighting. Officers observed she had a fat upper lip and a laceration to her right hand that appeared to be actively bleeding.”

The woman denied stabbing him with scissors and said she had no idea how he got the wound to the back of his head. Zilz said a pair of scissors with orange handles were later found on a table in the bedroom and matched the former boyfriend’s description of the weapon used to stab him.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. She was freed from the Macon County Jail the day after her arrest after posting a bond of $1,000 on bail set at $10,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $20,000.

The woman’s bail conditions forbid her to have contact with the victim and order her to stay away from his home. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

