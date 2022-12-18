Woman 'cleaning' Decatur home was torching it, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who tried to convince firefighters standing outside her burnt home that “she was just cleaning house” is now charged with arson.

A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said Shayona D. Brown had tried to persuade firefighters everything was OK around noon Nov. 10 after a neighbor had seen her throwing burning items out of the house in the 900 block of South Illinois Street.

She is also quoted as telling police she had caught the house on fire while “doing electrical work,” and officers who entered the home said it had been badly burned.

“DPD officers observed the residence to have extensive damage to all surfaces …. to the point where it is uninhabitable,” said Officer Gregory Clark, who signed the affidavit.

Clark said an expert with the office of the State Fire Marshal, Robert Dunn, found the fire had been set in multiple locations inside the home. “Dunn advised there were no signs of electrical issues,” added Clark.

The owner of the house is quoted as telling police he was in the process of selling the property to Brown and her mother, contract for deed, and he “wanted to press charges against Shayona for destroying his property.”

The defendant’s mother told police she still owes “roughly $6,000” on the home and was the “primary buyer” for the residence.

Macon County Circuit Court records show there had been doubts about Brown’s mental fitness to stand trial. But a report filed by a doctor Dec. 2 said she was mentally competent and she is now due to face a preliminary hearing Wednesday to test the evidence against her.

Brown remained in the custody of the Macon County Jail Sunday with bail set at $35,000, meaning she must post a bond of $3,500 to be freed.

