Woman dies in head-on Christian County crash, police report

BULPITT — Illinois State Police report a female driver from Edinburg was killed Saturday when she was involved in a head-on fiery crash near the village of Bulpitt in Christian County.

A news release from the police said the 48-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 7 p.m. on Illinois Route 104 and James Street.

Police said the woman had been eastbound when she moved out into the westbound lane to overtake vehicles and collided head on with a wheel loader heading westbound. Her vehicle caught fire after the crash and the wheel loader was toppled onto its side by the force of the impact.

Police said the wheel loader driver, a 22-year-old man from Kincaid, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.