 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman dies in head-on Christian County crash, police report

  • 0

BULPITT — Illinois State Police report a female driver from Edinburg was killed Saturday when she was involved in a head-on fiery crash near the village of Bulpitt in Christian County.

A news release from the police said the 48-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 7 p.m. on Illinois Route 104 and James Street.

Police said the woman had been eastbound when she moved out into the westbound lane to overtake vehicles and collided head on with a wheel loader heading westbound. Her vehicle caught fire after the crash and the wheel loader was toppled onto its side by the force of the impact.

Altamont woman airlifted, child hurt in Fayette County crash

Police said the wheel loader driver, a 22-year-old man from Kincaid, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Shelbyville Festival of Lights

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

2 die in head-on crash in Shelby County

2 die in head-on crash in Shelby County

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along 2100 North Road at 800 East Road. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

Watch Now: Related Video

Because We Care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News