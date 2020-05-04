You are the owner of this article.
Woman dies when dump truck plows into Auburn parking lot, police report
Woman dies when dump truck plows into Auburn parking lot, police report

AUBURN — State Police said a female pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday morning by a dump truck that left the road, crashed through a ditch and plowed into her as she stood on a gas station parking lot in Auburn.

The incident happened at 11:29 a.m. near the Casey’s Store on Lincoln Street and Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:45 p.m. Allmon said her identity was being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

In a news release, the State Police said the 43-year-old Auburn man driving the dump truck had “failed to negotiate a curve” on Illinois Route 4. He then drove through a ditch, over Lincoln Street, and landed in the gas station parking lot where his vehicle struck the woman, who was outside of her own vehicle on foot.

Both the police and the coroner’s office were continuing to investigate Monday and no charges were listed as being filed so far.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

