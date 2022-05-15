Woman finds tracking device attached to boyfriend's car, Decatur police report

DECATUR — The mysterious case of the Apple AirTag is being investigated by the Decatur Police Department.

Sgt. Brian Earles said officers on Saturday night were called to a home in the 400 block of North Oakcrest Avenue by the girlfriend of a 34-year-old man who had discovered a tracking device attached to his vehicle.

Earles said the device turned out to be an Apple AirTag, a disc-shaped GPS locator that measures a little over an inch across. “It had been attached under the bumper of his car,” said Earles.

He said the woman was alerted to it by her phone, which picked up the AirTag’s locator signal. “Once they had connected to it, they could force it to make an audible pinging noise and that is how she found it,” added Earles.

He said the boyfriend denied putting it there himself and said he had no idea who might want to track his whereabouts.

The case had been listed as an incident of stalking in police reports, although Earles said the law on that issue is open to some interpretation. He said to sustain a charge of stalking, the victim had to fear for their safety or suffer emotional distress.

