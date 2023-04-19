DECATUR — Police said they arrested a Decatur husband who attacked the wife, his violence putting her in fear of her life after he had inflicted a bloody head wound and shot her with a BB gun.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton found probable cause to try Joel M. Thornton-Smith on charges of committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery inflicting bodily harm. The defendant entered not guilty pleas to all counts and waived a preliminary hearing when he appeared in court Wednesday.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 35-year-old victim, bleeding from the head, raised the alarm when she walked into a gas station store on the night of March 24. She was known to the female cashier who said the woman asked to use the phone and “appeared to be in fear of her life.”

Police said they later arrived at the terrified woman’s home in the 2400 block of North Hill Avenue where she told them she got the bleeding head wound from being knocked over and crashing into a space heater.

“(She) advised Joel also shot her with a BB gun a few hours prior,” said Officer Brianna Renfro, who signed the affidavit. “(She) also had a small circular puncture wound on the front side of her left shoulder that was red and scabbed over. Officers observed the injury to be consistent with a BB gun wound.”

Renfro said police spoke to Thornton-Smith, who had confiscated his wife’s cell phone, and still had it in his pocket when police questioned him. He claimed he and his wife had gotten into an argument and, at one point, she had punched him in the groin.

“Joel advised he then ‘Russian leg-swept’ (her to the floor) out of retaliation and she hit her head on the space heater,” said Renfro.

“Joel later acted like he blacked out and did not remember what happened.”

Thornton-Smith is due back in court Thursday for a disposition hearing and a check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000.

If Thornton-Smith does make bail, he is ordered to stay away from his wife.

