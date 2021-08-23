Woman in her 30s with COVID dies, Macon County health department says

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Monday said a woman in her 30s with COVID died over the weekend.

Health officials also announced 148 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Macon County since the health department’s last report on Friday.

Three previously reported cases were determined to be from out of the county. The statistics were transferred to the appropriate county.

The newest cases include 88 cases on Saturday, 18 cases on Sunday, and 42 cases on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 12,309.

UPDATED: This story has been updated to clarify that the woman who died had COVID.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

