Woman injured as man smashes his way into Decatur apartment, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of kicking a door into a woman’s face so he could burst in and fight a man inside an apartment was arrested on preliminary charges of home invasion and drug possession, police report.

A sworn affidavit said the 34-year-old suspect smashed his way into the apartment in the 1000 block of West Wood Street on the morning of July 14.

“When he did this, the door slammed into the face of the 35-year-old female resident who was standing inside the door, causing swelling and bleeding from her nose,” said a sworn Decatur police affidavit signed by Officer Tyler Nottingham.

“(The suspect) then entered the residence where he began to fight with the other resident, a 37-year-old male.”

Nottingham said police arrived to find the 34-year-old man holding a prescription pill bottle in his hand. The bottle had another man’s name on the label and was later found to contain 46 Xanax pills, a prescription tranquilizer.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed he remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $33,000, meaning he must post a bond of $3,300 to be released. All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

