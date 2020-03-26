Woman killed in rural DeWitt County house fire

"It was was too hot to go interior with it," he said. "We just surrounded it and extinguished it."

It took about two hours to put out the blaze, the fire chief said. Weldon, LeRoy and Clinton fire departments assisted.

Firefighters did not know if anyone was inside until about "halfway through (battling) the fire," said Warren. He said vehicles parked in the driveway alerted firefighters to the possibility that someone might be inside.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, said Warren.

"The state fire marshal (investigator) was here. He should be putting out a report in the future," said Warren, adding the house "was a total loss."

Half of the house was bi-level and there was a garage under bedrooms upstairs.

Farmer City officials alerted residents, especially those on the southwest side of town, that if they experienced discolored water Wednesday afternoon it was due to the fire department needing fill a tanker to fight a fire in DeWitt. Discoloration results when increased pressure causes sediment to come loose inside water lines, according to the city's notice.

The coroner, state fire marshal and the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.

