Woman killed in rural DeWitt County house fire

CLINTON — A rural DeWitt County woman died in a fire Wednesday that destroyed her house about halfway between between Clinton and Farmer City.
The fire claimed the life of Patricia Mae Smith, 73, who lived alone at the home, DeWitt County Coroner Randall J. Rice said Wednesday.
Several fire departments were dispatched at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at 19767 Cumberland Road, which is near the northwest side of Clinton Lake and the town of DeWitt.
Farmer City firefighters found the house engulfed in flames upon arrival, said Chief Dan Warren.
"It was so foggy this morning you couldn't see anything," said Warren. "I talked to neighbors down the road and they didn't see it until the flames were going over the trees."
A Farmer City firefighter called in the blaze after seeing flames from nearby Illinois 54, added Warren.
"It was was too hot to go interior with it," he said. "We just surrounded it and extinguished it."
It took about two hours to put out the blaze, the fire chief said. Weldon, LeRoy and Clinton fire departments assisted.
Firefighters did not know if anyone was inside until about "halfway through (battling) the fire," said Warren. He said vehicles parked in the driveway alerted firefighters to the possibility that someone might be inside.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, said Warren.
"The state fire marshal (investigator) was here. He should be putting out a report in the future," said Warren, adding the house "was a total loss."
Half of the house was bi-level and there was a garage under bedrooms upstairs.
Farmer City officials alerted residents, especially those on the southwest side of town, that if they experienced discolored water Wednesday afternoon it was due to the fire department needing fill a tanker to fight a fire in DeWitt. Discoloration results when increased pressure causes sediment to come loose inside water lines, according to the city's notice.
The coroner, state fire marshal and the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.
