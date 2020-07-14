Woman killed in two-vehicle accident in Douglas County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Hindsboro woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Douglas County early Tuesday.

Cindy Simpson, 63, suffered fatal injuries after her vehicle was hit while she was leaving a parking lot onto Illinois Route 133, a news release from Illinois State Police said.

The release said the accident took place just after 1 a.m. Tuesday near where Route 133 intersects with Third Street, but it didn't specify where the street is located.

It said Simpson's vehicle was hit on the passenger side by the eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Graham, 37, of Brocton. Graham was taken to an unspecified hospital with serious injuries, according to the release.

The release said Route 133 was closed to traffic for about five hours after the accident took place.

