DECATUR — A woman who forced her way into a Decatur home to attack a victim who had been “talking about my sister”, and later assaulted the police officer trying to arrest her, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and placed on 24 months probation.

Lakayla C. Green, 21, took a plea deal in Macon County Circuit Court that saw her admit a charge of aggravated battery to a cop. The plea deal, negotiated by defense attorney Susan Moorehead, resulted in additional charges of home invasion and aggravated battery being dismissed.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the charges date to the night of Dec. 27 when Green was among several women who forced their way inside a home in the 900 block of West Cushing Street.

The 24-year-old victim said she realized she was under attack and charged at the invading women, which included co-defendants Armani O. Boston and Amonii S. Kirk, to try and defend herself. The affidavit said the victim ended up on the floor and being held in place while kicks and punches rained down over her body.

Police said they found the victim with extensive facial bruising and a “bump on her left forehead approximately the size of a marble.”

Part of the evidence against the attackers was a video posted on Facebook that recorded the incident and which police were able to review.

Green was arrested with the other defendants after a traffic stop later the same night. She was further accused of disobeying police commands and then becoming violent.

“While being taken into custody, Lakayla pinched the left inner thigh of a fully uniformed police officer causing a purple bruise injury,” the affidavit said.

Green was sentenced when she appeared in court May 5 while Kirk, 21, is due in court June 20 for a disposition hearing — which usually implies a plea agreement — on charges of home invasion and aggravated battery to which she has previously entered not guilty pleas.

Boston, 22, is scheduled for pretrial hearing July 5 after denying charges of home invasion and aggravated battery. Both Kirk and Boston are free on bail.

