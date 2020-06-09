Woman shot in Decatur has died, coroner says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DECATUR — The Decatur woman found shot under the East Garfield Avenue overpass has died, authorities confirmed Tuesday evening.

Shemilah Sanders, 22, died at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the intensive care unit of Decatur Memorial Hospital, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a statement.

Decatur Police said Sanders had been shot Saturday night and Day said she suffered a wound to her neck. “She had been taken to the hospital in grave condition,” Day added. He said an autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Detectives had already arrested two Decatur men in connection with the crime. Paul M. Folks, 41, was taken into custody Monday night and jailed on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.

Earlier, 30-year-old Lavanski Folks, the nephew of the other suspect, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and jailed on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Lavanski Folks was described by witnesses as brandishing a handgun in a dispute with a group of people, according to a sworn statement.