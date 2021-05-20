Woman tries to fraudulently buy $13,000 motorcycle, is met by Decatur police: authorities

DECATUR — A Chicago woman who tried to rip off a Decatur dealer with the fraudulent purchase of a $13,000 three-wheeled motorcycle was in for a surprise when she found police had rode to the dealership to meet her, a sworn affidavit said.
The affidavit said the dealership had grown suspicious of the woman and figured she was using fraudulent information to finance the $13,268.25 cost of the Can-Am-Ryker Rally machine from Decatur’s World of Powersports.
Police said she had submitted fake ID for an online application sent on Friday and had arrived at the dealership Tuesday to finalize the deal. She wanted the dealership to “drop the Can-Am off in her driveway in Chicago and complete the transaction there,” the statement added.
Instead, she found herself confronted by Decatur police who had been alerted by the dealership, which handed officers her finance application and the 36-year-old woman’s fake ID.
“After Officer (Craig) Lundy placed the paper picture ID on the counter to obtain the information off of it, (she) snatched the ID and started tearing it up into small pieces,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Tamara Tucker.
“She advised she was leaving and started to leave the business when Officer Lundy advised her to stop and that she was under arrest. She pulled away from Officer Lundy as he tried to secure her into handcuffs.”
The woman, who had entered the dealership at 12:34 p.m., was restrained and in custody by 1:10 p.m. and booked on preliminary charges of identity theft over $10,000, resisting/obstructing police and obstructing justice by destroying evidence.
A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed the woman is free after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. Her bail conditions forbid her to ride back to World of Powersports.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.
