DECATUR — Heather R. Brown bid a tearful courtroom farewell to her Decatur family as she was led away to start a six-year prison term after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a submachine gun.

“You will have to go with my court security at this time,” Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler told the weeping 41-year-old defendant. She then turned to the public gallery and called out “I love you” before being escorted out Wednesday morning.

Brown had pleaded guilty to the charge at a hearing in February as part of a deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero, who shared a hug with his client as she left.

The plea had been an open one and the six years imposed by Geisler was the minimum sentence he could give at Wednesday’s sentencing. The judge dismissed an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of stolen weapons as part of the deal. A further charge of dealing in cannabis was also stricken.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said officers from the department’s Street Crimes Unit and Emergency Response Team had surprised Brown with a raid on her West Packard Street home on the afternoon of Jan. 21, 2022.

The officers had a narcotics search warrant and said they seized more than four pounds of cannabis from Brown’s bedroom. They also found digital scales and boxes of sandwich bags, typically associated with street-level drug sales.

Detective Jason Hesse, who signed the affidavit, said police found a 9mm handgun left on a nightstand and a 9mm Glock pistol inside a safe in the bedroom.

“Upon running the serial numbers on both weapons, both weapons were found to be reported stolen out of Macon County,” Hesse said.

“The Glock 9mm was equipped with an after-market part that, based on detectives’ prior training and experience, will allow the weapon to be fired fully automatic.” Brown had been released on $100,000 bail the day following her arrest after she had posted a bond of $10,000.

Brown is not allowed to own weapons as she is a felon who was convicted of drug dealing in 2003 when she had been sentenced to 24 months probation.

