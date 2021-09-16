Woman who stole from Mount Zion business gets probation, 'moral therapy'

DECATUR — Tamme R. King, the woman who syphoned off more than $70,000 from her former employer in Mount Zion, took a plea deal that spared her prison time and sentenced her to 24 months probation instead.

King, 59, was also ordered by Macon County Circuit Judge Rodney Forbes to repay the money she stole.

And the judge further ordered King to rebuild her moral character by undergoing something called MRT or “Moral Reconation Therapy.”

A check of the MRT website describes “reconation” as being derived from the psychological terms “conative” and “conation”, meaning the process of making conscious decisions.

The therapy sessions, which are listed as typically happening in weekly group settings where “clients” present exercises they have completed from workbooks assigned as homework, are designed to lead to “enhanced moral reasoning.”

MRT, on its website, cites over 200 published studies which it says have documented that graduates of the system show “significantly lower recidivism for periods as long as 20 years after treatment.”

King had been due to face a bench trial Thursday in Forbes’s courtroom before accepting the plea deal negotiated by her defense attorney, Steve Jones. She pleaded guilty to a single count of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.

Jones had earlier disputed just how much his client was supposed to have stolen over multiple years from Mount Zion Self Storage where she worked in the office taking payments.

An investigation by the Mount Zion Police Department had produced a figure of more than $117,469. But Jones had said in earlier hearings that accountants hired by the defense disputed the total amount.

The official court record now lists the amount she has to pay back at $72,140.07. It noted that King agreed to hand over $10,000 right away and then repay the rest over an unspecified period of time.

