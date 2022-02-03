Woman who won't lend money used for drugs and other women gets attacked, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman who objected to her ex-boyfriend borrowing money to “buy drugs and to give it to other women” was beaten, kicked and choked, according to Decatur police.

A sworn affidavit said the 25-year-old man, who is also the father of two of the woman’s children, arrived at her home asking to borrow $20.

Officer Javion Crisman, who signed the affidavit, said the woman had previously given the man money but did not want to this time and the two got into a long argument.

“(She) was seated in the kitchen. (He) backhanded her in the face, causing her right eye to swell and bruise,” said Crisman. “She fell to the floor. He kicked and choked her.”

Crisman said he found the woman with a “black, purple and swollen right eye” and injuries consistent with her version of events.

The affidavit said the woman was attacked on the morning of Dec. 27 at her home in the 1300 block of West Sunset Avenue. Police found and arrested the man Jan. 13 and he was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

He was freed from the Macon County Jail after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000; his bail conditions forbid contact with the woman and order him to stay away from her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

