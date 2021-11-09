Woman's attack on ATM machine leads to arrest, police say

DECATUR — A Monticello woman is jailed after police report she launched a frenzied assault on a Decatur bank ATM machine, leaving a damage bill estimated at $4,000.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said surveillance cameras at the PNC Bank branch at 510 N. Main St. captured the early morning assault, which went on for nearly half an hour.

“At approximately 3:51 a.m. a female appears and is observed punching, kicking and throwing items at the ATM machine,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Tim Wittmer.

“The female appears to attempt entry into the ATM machine and continues damaging the machine off and on until approximately 4:17 a.m.” Wittmer said bank staff arrived to find the machine heavily damaged with broken glass and wires hanging out of it.

The incident happened Oct. 20 and the 19-year-old woman was tracked down and arrested Nov. 8 after police studied the surveillance footage of the unmasked suspect who also had several visible tattoos. Wittmer said she turned out to be known to police following several previous encounters with law enforcement.

The woman was booked on a preliminary charge of criminal damage and a check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed she remained in custody. Bail is set at $25,000, meaning she must post a bond of $2,500 to be released.

Macon County Circuit Court records also show the woman has a pending court case involving an earlier charge of criminal damage to property. She appeared in court on Tuesday on that charge and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 24; she has yet to enter a plea.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

