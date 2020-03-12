2 women arrested for stun-gun robbery in Decatur

DECATUR — Police said two women were arrested Wednesday for attacking and robbing a 42-year-old woman.

Court documents say the incident occurred March 5 outside a business in the 1300 block of North Water Street.

A woman and her boyfriend were approached by two men and two women in a white minivan on Main Street, according to the documents. Court documents say one of the men accompanying the women told police they "both exited the van and aggressively charged" the female victim.​​

Stun guns were used in the attack and one of the women, 37, stole $50 from the victim's pockets, police said. The women denied to police that the attack happened, according to the court documents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The other woman, 28, also denied that the incident occurred.

The suspects were booked Wednesday evening into Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery. Jail records indicate that neither has met the 10% cash bond payment of $1,000 for release, meaning total bail is set at $10,000.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.