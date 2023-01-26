Women charged in Decatur home invasion

DECATUR — Three women are accused of invading a female Decatur victim’s home and beating and kicking her as part of a dispute that festered on Facebook and then turned violent.

Decatur police say the aftermath of the Dec. 27 attack continued on Facebook, too, with the 24-year-old victim providing officers with a recording of a video post documenting the attack.

Sworn affidavits said patrol officers arrested all three assailants shortly after the violence. Two of them, Lakayla C. Green and Amonii S. Kirk, 21, have been charged with home invasion causing injury and aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

The 20-year-old Green is further charged with aggravated battery to a police officer after she is alleged to have used her fingers to “pinch the inner thigh” of one of the cops arresting her, inflicting a “purple bruise injury.”

Green and Kirk were arraigned Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court and will face preliminary hearings Feb. 8. The third alleged attacker, aged 22, has yet to be formally charged after being arrested on preliminary counts of home invasion and mob action.

The sworn affidavits describe the three attackers barging into the victim’s home with Green yelling accusations the woman had been “talking about my sister.” The victim is quoted as telling police she defended herself by “charging towards the females … and threw one of them on the ground” and the fight was on with the victim and her attackers exchanging multiple blows.

Officers who reviewed the video said the victim ends up on the ground, too, with one of the attackers holding her legs as the others rain down punches and kicks on her face and body. Police who spoke to her later said she was left with facial bruising and a lump on her forehead “the size of a marble.”

Macon County Jail records show Green and Kirk are free after posting bonds of $1,500 and $3,000, respectively, on bail set at $15,000 and $30,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000 for Green.

The third defendant is free after posting a bond of $1,500 on her bail of $15,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

