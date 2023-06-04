DECATUR — Trying to do the right thing and choose a designated driver resulted in a family brawl in the parking lot of a Decatur bar early Saturday, police report.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said the fist fight outside the Port Royal Gastropub ended up with the 22-year-old designated driver jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

Two other women, sisters aged 28 and 27 and cousins of the jailed driver, were still being sought Sunday on preliminary charges of domestic battery and mob action.

Rolfs said the trouble flared just before 2 a.m. when one of the cousins, who had been dancing inside the bar, decided she was too drunk to drive and voluntarily handed over her car keys to the jailed suspect.

“But the sister of the cousin who gave her the car keys then started to yell at the jailed suspect, claiming the suspect was going to steal the other woman’s car,” said Rolfs.

“The suspect initially was calm, according to a witness, and tried to explain that she had been provided with the keys and didn’t just take them. For some reason, possibly due to intoxication, the angry cousin did not comprehend what the suspect was saying and an argument ensued in which hair was pulled and punches were thrown.”

The fighting was called in by alarmed bar staff and Rolfs said at least five officers had to respond to take care of the incident.

