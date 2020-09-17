 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodford Street fire under investigation
0 comments
breaking top story

Woodford Street fire under investigation

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

The one-story 3660 N. Woodford St. property had smoke showing when crews arrived around 2 a.m. and the fire was brought under control around 3:15 a.m. Officials with the Decatur Fire Department say Red Cross helped four occupants of the home to find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News