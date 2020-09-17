Woodford Street fire under investigation

DECATUR — Decatur fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
The one-story 3660 N. Woodford St. property had smoke showing when crews arrived around 2 a.m. and the fire was brought under control around 3:15 a.m. Officials with the Decatur Fire Department say Red Cross helped four occupants of the home to find a place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
