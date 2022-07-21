Working group begins reviewing 'a number of proposals' for Decatur ambulance services

DECATUR — A working group has begun reviewing "a number of proposals" to provide ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County, city officials confirmed Thursday.

“We are happy with the quantity and quality of the interest and proposals we have received so far,” said city manager Scot Wrighton. “These are high-quality regional ambulance companies and we are confident they will be able to step in to provide protection for all citizens of Macon County.”

The need became apparent in late June when Hospital Sisters Health System confirmed that it would shutter Decatur Ambulance Service — the sole provider of services in the city — later this year. The company also serves Pana and Shelbyville. The closure could come as early as Sept. 1.

The committee comprises leaders from city of Decatur management and the fire chief, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Crossing Healthcare and the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center.

Wrighton said they are currently encouraging interested providers to finalize and submit their proposals so the licensure process can begin.

For the past several years, Decatur Ambulance Service was the only licensed provider. Though there has been interest from other services in the past.

In 2018, Champaign-based Arrow Ambulance, which was being backed by Decatur Memorial Hospital, had sought to become the city's second licensed provider but came one vote short of city council approval.

St. Mary’s and Decatur Ambulance Service leaders fought the move, arguing that the city did not need additional emergency transport, and that introducing another company would hurt the current business and put paramedics out of work.

Decatur Ambulance Service leaders and employees also expressed serious concerns in 2015 when city officials considered the possibility of operating their own ambulance through the fire department.

Nationally, emergency medical transportation providers have been having issues for years. The National Rural Health Association found in 2018 that a third of rural emergency medical services were struggling with inadequate funding.

However, the working group has previously stated that “replacing the single current private-service provider with one or multiple providers is the speediest and least costly option to move forward.”

Though the provider would likely service the entire region, the license to operate would only extend to Decatur city limits.