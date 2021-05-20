Wounded Decatur drug dealer in gang 'war' gets 15 year prison sentence

The affidavit said Smith told police he was a member of the “East Side” street gang which was involved in a long-running bloody feud with a rival street gang called the “Moes”. He said he was “right in the middle” of the conflict between the two sides.

Smith said the feud dated back to the murder of Decatur man Arcarius Anderson who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Decatur bar at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2014.

Prosecuting at Thursday’s hearing, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said police who searched Smith found 13 individual baggies of cocaine; the affidavit said he also had $800 in cash stuffed into his pockets.

Judge Thomas Griffith accepted the plea deal and then dismissed one additional count of armed violence, one count of being an armed habitual criminal, four counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts of being a gang member in possession of a firearm. The judge also dismissed a charge of resisting police, one charge of being a drug dealer and a further charge of drug possession.

Fifteen years was the lowest prison sentence Smith could have received with the maximum term going up to 30 years. He’s also eligible for day for day credit and a further credit for the nine months previously spent in custody.