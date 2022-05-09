Wounded Decatur gunman tells police trouble flared with rival gang members

DECATUR — A wounded Decatur gunman told police he was hit after coming to the aid of a family member and exchanging fire with people he believed were members of a gang, police report.

The 18-year-old man was questioned by Decatur police detectives after treatment at Decatur Memorial hospital for the gunshot injury to his left hand.

He was then arrested and jailed on preliminary charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police report that the gunman was one of three people injured in the exchange of gunfire just before 1:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot behind the businesses in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue. One of the other injured persons had been described as being in stable condition but police said the third victim was taken to hospital in “critical condition."

A sworn affidavit signed by Detective Scott Marquis quotes the 18-year-old as telling police he had been summoned by a family member outside a bar who feared “an altercation may happen.”

The man described taking cover behind a parked vehicle the female family member was in and exchanging fire with gunmen to the south of him. Marquis said the man’s story is borne out by surveillance video that captured the gunfight: “A subject (later identified as the arrested gunman) can be observed exiting the rear driver’s seat of a red car and begins returning fire in a southbound direction,” Marquis said.

“This subject eventually goes to the rear of the red car. A female can be seen removing her shirt, giving it to the subject, and escorting him into the rear of the red car.”

The man is quoted as telling police the woman had taken her shirt off to wrap his gunshot wound. He then told police why he had thought the gunfight had taken place: “(He) described this incident as most likely occurring due to the ongoing South Side (Moes) versus East Side (gang confrontation),” explained Marquis.

“(He) admits to previously associating with friends who identify as South Side and believes this is the likely cause of this incident. He advised he did not know the location of the firearm he used in this incident.”

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $150,000, requiring the posting of a $15,000 bond to be released. Police, who said the man turned 18 on Aug. 9, had been arrested three days prior to his birthday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.

Now joining him in jail is a 35-year-old Decatur man arrested later after the gunfire in the parking lot. He is being held on preliminary charges including the aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His bail is also set at $150,000 and no sworn affidavit outlining the information police developed to charge him is yet available.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.