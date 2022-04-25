Wounded Decatur man arrested after street gunfight, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man wounded in a street gunfight that appeared to be gang-related was arrested after treatment and booked on preliminary charges of being a gunman himself who opened fire, a sworn affidavit said.

Trouble flared at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of 22nd Discount Liquor in the 1300 block of North 22nd Street. A male victim was shot in the chest during the gunfire and sustained wounds police described as life-threatening; a woman was also shot in the face and the Decatur police affidavit said both victims “at this time, have survived their injuries.”

The arrested man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and is quoted as telling police he pulled a semi-automatic pistol and opened fire after coming under fire himself. He is also quoted as saying he did not recall how many shots he fired before fleeing to the front yard of a house on East Division Street and hearing more gunshots.

“He fled into the residence at which time he realized he had been shot in the leg and called for medical treatment,” said Detective Jason Danner, who signed the affidavit.

Danner said other witnesses told police the gunfire erupted after a red sport utility vehicle had pulled onto the liquor store lot and a dispute occurred with people already on the lot.

“(A female witness) stated she heard several males on the lot start yelling something similar to ‘That’s the south, they the Moes,’” said Danner. “Detective Danner knows the ‘Moes’ to be the South Side Gang which is involved in an ongoing feud with the East Side Gang in Decatur.

“The female witness advised as the vehicle pulled off the lot a group of males on the lot started shooting south towards the direction of the red SUV. The shooting began as she was getting into a vehicle on the south portion of the parking lot. This female witness was near the female gunshot victim at the time of the incident and was in the crossfire of the gunshots.”

Danner said the gunfight was caught on surveillance video at the liquor store and “multiple subjects are seen brandishing firearms.”

The arrested man, identified by witnesses in a photo line-up, can be seen on the video “firing at least two rounds in a southerly direction towards where the SUV fled to,” added Danner. “This is the same direction where the female gunshot victim was located as well.”

The man was booked on charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. Danner lists the man as having a criminal history of nine previous felonies and said he was on parole at the time of his arrest following a 2018 conviction for cocaine dealing. He remained in the Macon County Jail on Monday night with bail set at $1 million, requiring a bond of $100,000 for him to be released.

His arrest followed several shooting incidents in Decatur Saturday night in which a 40-year-old man was killed and several people were wounded. Investigations into those crimes are continuing.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

