Wounded Decatur man hit in exchange of gunfire, police report

DECATUR — Police investigating the shooting and wounding of a 21-year-old Decatur man Friday afternoon now say he was hit in an exchange of gunfire.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said the victim, who was hit in the left leg, had been with a friend who was firing at a person who was firing at him in the Woodmound Plaza parking lot, 3700 N. Woodford St.

“Responding officers located 20 casings on the lot, and there was a car with damage on the lot,” Copeland added.

Copeland said the wounded man, whose injury was not described as life-threatening, said he didn’t know anything about the circumstances that led to the gunfire. Police investigations were continuing Sunday.

And, in another gunfire incident on Friday, Copeland said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 8:34 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Church Street. The detective said police recovered five bullet casings from the sidewalk and the yard of a nearby house. There were no reports of injuries or bullet damage.

