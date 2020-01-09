You are the owner of this article.
1 wounded in East Prairie Avenue shooting, Decatur police say
1 wounded in East Prairie Avenue shooting, Decatur police say

DECATUR — One person was shot Thursday evening, Decatur police said. 

Police Sgt. Shawn Gunther said a person was shot at the 2300 block of East Prairie Avenue. Details about the victim’s age and gender were not immediately available. 

Gunther said officers arrived at the scene at 7:11 p.m. and the victim was transported to a local hospital. 

This story will be updated.  

 

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

