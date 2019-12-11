17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of Jayson Goodbred last week at a Decatur motel turned himself over to authorities Wednesday morning, police said.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, the suspect was wanted on two warrants.

The first warrant, for aggravated discharge of a firearm, stemmed from the shooting death of Goodbred on Thursday at the Decatur Inn. An attempted murder arrest warrant also was pending in connection with a Dec. 16, 2018 shooting of a 15-year-old outside an apartment building in the 3900 block of North Water.

The press release said the 17-year-old male has been detained in the Peoria, Illinois Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police previously said they responded to reports of shots fired at the Decatur Inn at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 5. The victim, later identified as 21-year-old Goodbred, showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle. He died at 7:50 p.m.