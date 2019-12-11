17-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — A 17-year-old wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of Jayson Goodbred last week at a Decatur motel turned himself over to authorities Wednesday morning, police said.
According to a Decatur Police Department news release, the suspect was wanted on two warrants.
The first warrant, for aggravated discharge of a firearm, stemmed from the shooting death of Goodbred on Thursday at the Decatur Inn. An attempted murder arrest warrant also was pending in connection with a Dec. 16, 2018 shooting of a 15-year-old outside an apartment building in the 3900 block of North Water.
The press release said the 17-year-old male has been detained in the Peoria, Illinois Juvenile Detention Facility.
Police previously said they responded to reports of shots fired at the Decatur Inn at 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 5. The victim, later identified as 21-year-old Goodbred, showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle. He died at 7:50 p.m.
Avery E. Drake, 20, was arrested soon after the shooting on a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice in the case. Police identified Drake as Goodbred’s step-brother.
In a sworn affidavit, police said Drake was in the room with Goodbred, a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male at the time of the shooting. Drake told police that his head was under a blanket during the shooting, and that he did not see anyone with a gun in the hotel room, according to the affidavit.
The woman told police a different story: that the 17-year-old in the room accidentally shot Goodbred while handling a firearm. She said Drake's head was not under a blanket, and that Drake participated in a conversation about the gun during the ride to the hospital, the affidavit said.
Drake was released from Macon County Jail on Friday evening after posting bond. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office.