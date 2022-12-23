Pulling out all the stops: Local organists rally behind the ‘King of Instruments’

DECATUR — Peter Miller learned to play the organ the way many do: in a small local church, guided by someone seeking a new organist to take her place.

In essence, he was created.

“She taught me a little bit about the manuals, how they were different for a piano keyboard. And I basically taught myself how to play the pedals,” Miller said.

Now a classically trained organist for nearly 50 years, Miller is something of a rarity.

The organ in recent years has continued to decline in popularity, with fewer people exposed to the instrument and even fewer interested in learning how to play it. As the existing organist population continues to grow older — a 2014 membership survey from the American Guild of Organists (AGO) shows 58% of guild members born from 1940-1959 — some worry a centuries-old art form could be on the brink of extinction.

“I hate to see it fading away,” said Miller, organist and director of music ministries at Westminster Presbyterian Church and Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur.

Miller said he believes “much fewer” people play the organ now than did just 20 years ago.

Jonathan Giblin, director of music ministries at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria and sub-dean of the Peoria Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, said the same. In fact, the decline in organists has been a concern among organists since the start of Giblin’s career.

“Even back then, this was back in the 90s, even back then there weren't many organists around,” Giblin said. “And so lots of churches were always looking for organists to fill in.”

While there’s no perfect way to account for the total number of active organists in the United States, the AGO’s own estimates don’t bode well. In its 2014 survey, the guild projected its 10-year membership to decrease by about 24%. Overall, it projected a membership decrease from about 16,000 members to just under 7,000 by 2045.

For many organists, the organist shortage problem is two-fold. For one, most organists want to share their love for their instrument and its music with as many people as possible. Also, many organists are stretched-thin, regularly playing the organ at multiple church services while also taking on additional jobs as choir directors or piano tutors or adjunct professors to make ends meet.

“As a musician, it’s hard to make a full-time living,” Giblin said.

Miller suggested that may be why many talented young musicians choose not to pursue music.

WHERE ARE THE ORGANISTS?

Kay Tolly has been an organist at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur for over 50 years.

“My dad would come very early to Pilgrim. He would, you know, unlock the doors, turn the lights on, get everything ready on Sunday morning,” Tolly said. “So we would always arrive early, and I would be able to just kind of mess around with the organ.”

She started getting trained by other organists at the church and was a teenager when she started playing for services.

Now, Tolly is one of the church’s four regular organists, all of whom are of retirement age. She’s attempted to find piano students who might be interested in learning the organ and filling in when organists are desperately needed, but she said it’s difficult to get students to stick with it through high school.

For Tolly, waiting for the next generation of organists started taking too long.

About a year ago she discovered a Lutheran program called Church Music Solutions, which provides an alternative for churches with organs but no organists. The program will play an entire service on a church’s organ with no musician needed — just a volunteer willing to click on an iPad.

Congregations with no musicians have other options, Tolly said. There are pre-recorded CDs and digital tracks, but those don’t utilize the church’s organ. The sound just isn’t the same.

Pilgrim Lutheran Church currently uses the “solutions” program about once a month.

“We're hoping that that doesn't ever have to happen where it's every Sunday, but it's there. You know, as we all get older, things happen. People go to the hospital, (they’re) traveling. It's just a really good backup for us.”

Organists have suggested a number of reasons why it may be hard for people like Tolly to find new organists these days.

First, the instrument is complex and time-consuming to learn.

Mastering the organ can take over a decade, said Walter Stout, organist at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bloomington and Dean of the Peoria Chapter of the AGO.

“No other instrument is as complex. None. Nothing approaches,” Stout said. “I'm very proud to be doing something that has been done for millennia.”

Organs are expensive to build because they require the use of many raw materials and complicated electrical components. Organ installation is also a time-consuming process that few people can execute properly.

Stout’s own church recently completed a multi-million dollar building project, which included the creation of a new worship center designed for multiple different styles of worship music. The church built a brand new pipe organ in 2005, but for the recent rebuilding project, the organ was removed from the old sanctuary and modified to be reinstalled in the new space.

“Just that project was almost a half a million dollars,” Stout said. “And that's on top of the over $600,000 originally. So they've invested over a million dollars in this organ, which I know sounds like a lot of money because it is a lot of money.”

One of the organs commonly used for instruction at Millikin University in Decatur was removed some years ago, at least in part because it was hard to maintain, said Pei-I Wang, coordinator of keyboard studies at the Millikin University School of Music.

Wang said the university used to have a “very robust organ program,” but the undergraduate organ studies program was dropped about 20 years ago.

In recent years many colleges and universities across the state have stopped offering advanced degrees in organ performance or have eliminated organ studies programs entirely.

“Northwestern University used to have a big, huge, flowering organ program,” Miller said. “And now they have none.”

The University of Illinois is currently the only university in the state offering a doctorate in organ performance.

“It is tough to see that decline in interest,” Giblin said. “But I also sometimes see some places that are not willing to sort of embrace other types of music, or that tend to just have not moved on with the times. And as a result, things like the organ have sort of died away.”

“It's not that there isn’t great modern organ music being written,” Giblin continued. “There's great organ composers today. But there's so many organists and even organ concerts, where all you hear are a bunch of dead, white composers. And there's so much other wonderful stuff out there.”

A CHANGING RELIGIOUS LANDSCAPE

Like all other organists who spoke to the Herald & Review, Giblin pointed to changing religious attitudes among Americans as a primary cause for decreasing numbers of organists.

The organ has been closely associated with Christianity for centuries, at times being integral to church services. But according to Pew Research Center, the number of Americans who regularly attend church services continues to decrease while the number of those who seldom or never attend services increases.

As fewer people attend church, then fewer people are exposed to the organ. But even people who are familiar with the organ might choose not to learn more about it because they assume it’s only for church.

“The connection between organists and churches is a strong one,” Giblin said.

Not all organ music is religious, Giblin said, but most people assume it to be so.

“Part of it is just that sense of that of this church as an institution, which is not as appealing to young people,” Giblin said.

The organ grew in popularity in part because all music used to revolve around the church, said Wang, and the organ was instrumental to early music.

“If you look at J.S. Bach, the organist, his whole life is around the church,” Wang said. “I think there's a difference of the social aspect. It's just different 300 years ago, compared to now.”

The organ’s place in religious music is even on shaky ground with some active church-goers.

“The religious landscape is changing very quickly,” Stout said.

Stout attributed the changing sound of church music to the rise of megachurches across the country in the latter half of the 20th century. Megachurches have helped popularize a contemporary style of worship music that sounds more like what’s on the radio and less like what’s in an organist’s repertoire.

Other organists echoed Stout’s theory.

“I think a lot of it has to do with a lot of churches going to the contemporary worship, praise and worship format,” Miller said. “(The) contemporary style worship service really doesn't have any need for an organ.”

The instruments favored at contemporary services are generally less demanding than the organ, he said.

THE ORGAN IS KING

While the organ’s complexity might be intimidating to future players, for organists, that complexity commands a sense of respect and awe to which no other instrument compares.

“The organ definitely is the king of the instruments,” Wang said.

Different organs have different designs, she said, but there are a few hallmarks to the instrument. Perhaps most noticeable, pipe organs feature dozens (sometimes hundreds) of pipes that produce the organ’s tone and help simulate a wide variety of instruments.

Next are the stops, or the many knobs one may see all around the organ’s sides. Stops are what help send wind from the instrument to the organ pipes. They’re named as such because they are used at the organist’s discretion, turned on or off depending on what sound one intends to make.

Organs also usually have multiple keyboards, sometimes as many as five or six, in addition to what’s known as a pedalboard, or the lower pedals that essentially act as a keyboard played with the feet (usually used for low-pitched bass lines in music).

In combination, these components make the organ’s sheer sound potential seemingly limitless. Organists can layer sounds or rapidly switch between them. They can play softly in one measure, then roar in the next.

“The organ really can simulate the whole orchestra, as rich as the full orchestra,” Wang said.

Players have to learn how to move all four of their limbs simultaneously, to find the various keys and stops and pedals almost without thinking, like riding a bike. According to Miller, learning how to harness the organ’s power without becoming overwhelmed by its options takes dedication.

“We use the quote from Stravinsky, a pretty prominent composer. And he said, about the pipe organ, ‘The damn thing never breathes.’ So it's a constant supply of air pushing down and, if you keep it held down, it would sound all day long,” Miller said. “I would more closely compare the sound to a human voice. But singers do need to breathe every once in a while. The sound of the organ is constant, until you take your finger off. That's something that really takes a lot of time to understand how it works and how to do it successfully.”

Nearly all organists said one of their things about the organ is how it sounds when accompanying a choir, that a piano or even a band doesn’t blend with human voices in the same way.

“I love the way the sound fills the room,” said Carol Mausehund, organist at the First Baptist Church in Mattoon. “I don't think anything can accompany a congregation singing like an organ can.”

PLAYING FORWARD

Organists are pulling out all the stops to create a new generation of musicians who will keep the instrument alive.

The key is figuring out how to pique the interest of today’s kids and teens, perhaps loaded with more responsibilities and activities than ever before.

“When they're maybe in middle school or upper grade school, they're more interested in just kind of learning and, they're taking lessons, and then it kind of seems the interest drops off when they're in high school,” said Tolly, who’s attempted to train a few young organists in the past.

With sports and clubs, specialized bands and show choirs, youth groups and more, Tolly said, students just don’t seem to have the time to dedicate to specialized study on the organ.

“Now kids have so many outlets if they love music, you know, they have lots and lots of opportunities,” she said.

“There are only, of course, so many hours in a day, and only so many things that children can choose,” Mausehund said.

The AGO offers multiple programs aimed at encouraging young people to learn the organ. Giblin is an alum of one of them: Pipe Organ Encounters, a weeklong camp for beginner teenage organists. Registration opened on Dec. 1 for the June camp at Wheaton College.

Some churches have also offered “organ crawl” days, when young churchgoers can explore the organ’s pipes and hear its music up close. The Peoria guild is planning on hosting a Pedals, Pipes, and Pizza party sometime in the near future.

While the task of making the organ relevant again is surely not an easy one, Giblin said one way to achieve that goal may be by embracing the diversity of organ music.

Organ music might be Bach’s famous Fugue in G minor, but it might also be a riff on classic jazz music or the score to a silent film, Giblin said. Or a suite of "Star Wars" themes, which Stout performed at a recent recital. It could very well be an untraditional parochial piece like Voiceless Mass, which in May made composer Raven Chacon the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.

Giblin said he hopes to work with the guild to organize concerts and events where people can hear the type of music “you don’t always get to hear in a church on Sunday mornings.”

Even as they push for new forms of organ performance and attempt to recruit new players, some organists believe their instrument’s long-standing dominance in music won’t be quickly erased.

“There are early examples of the organ in 682 AD. That’s a long time ago,” Stout said. “And the organ has been involved in worship ever since, and it will continue to be. Mark my words. The organ’s not going anywhere. People might go somewhere, but the organ's not going anywhere.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 25 photos of Decatur churches through the years History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back History Corner: A Look Back