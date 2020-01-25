5 questions with ... Mary Garrison, professor of social work at Millikin University

When I think about individuals who are experiencing homelessness and facing poverty, I continue to be reminded how resilient individuals are and that every person has a story and that their story matters. I have been fortunate enough to be allowed into the lives of many individuals because of the relationships I have created by being present and staying true to my commitments. I want individuals to know that individuals living in poverty and those experiencing homelessness have values and feelings just as we/you do. No person is better than another person, each is just trying to survive with what they have. If we get to know people and create relationships, we can connect and make positive change.