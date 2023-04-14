MONTICELLO — The Illinois Traction Society will host its 36th annual Railroadiana Train Show and Banquet/Program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Monticello Railway Museum's Wabash Hall, 108 E. Livingston St., Monticello.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be railroad-related items for sale or trade.
The annual film festival featuring a variety of electric and diesel films will begin at 3 p.m.
Three trains are scheduled to operate that day, with lunch being served in the railcar diner at noon and a buffet dinner served that evening. This will be followed by a slide program of former TRAINS magazine editor David J. Ingles, titled "The Illinois Terminal Railroad."
For reservations and additional information, contact Dale Jenkins at 217-413-6605.
