Rain forecasted for late Tuesday

LINCOLN — There's a chance of rain expected to arrive after 4 p.m. Tuesday accompanied by wind gusts reaching a high of 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
A chance of rain will develop this afternoon and tonight from around I-55 eastward. Much colder temps are expected Wednesday & Thursday, including overnight lows below freezing. #ilwx— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) March 30, 2021
The weather service says the 30% chance of rain during the day will transition into showers being likely in the evening before 7 p.m. and wind gusts lowering to a high of 22 mph. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is forecasted.
