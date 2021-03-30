 Skip to main content
Rain forecasted for late Tuesday
LINCOLN — There's a chance of rain expected to arrive  after 4 p.m. Tuesday accompanied by wind gusts reaching a high of 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service says the 30% chance of rain during the day will transition into showers being likely in the evening before 7 p.m. and wind gusts lowering to a high of 22 mph. Less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is forecasted.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

