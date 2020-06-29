You are the owner of this article.
Rain to accompany hot, humid Monday, weather service says
MACON COUNTY— A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service said rain will arrive mainly after 2 p.m. with a high of 90 degrees during the day. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase to 50% Monday night, but severe storms are not expected.

Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.  

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

