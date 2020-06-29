Rain to accompany hot, humid Monday, weather service says

Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MACON COUNTY— A 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln .

The weather service said rain will arrive mainly after 2 p.m. with a high of 90 degrees during the day. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase to 50% Monday night, but severe storms are not expected.